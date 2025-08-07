Anti-Woke Grifter Dean Cain Tries To Prop Up His Career By Joining ICE

This guy has always been an idiot. Now Jesse Watters is trying to help him monetize it after the former Superman star announced he enlisted as an ICE agent.

Shortly after DHS Secretary Kristi Noem announced that they would be lifting the age limit for people to sign up to be ICE agents, Dean Cain announced that he was joining the agency on social media:

After calling Superman woke, Dean Cain dove deeper into the right-wing agenda. The actor, who famously played Clark Kent on Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, announced he's joining the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). In a video posted to social media, the DC Comics superhero actor said, "Hey everybody, Dean Cain here. For those who don't know, I am a sworn law enforcement officer, as well as being a filmmaker, and I felt it was important to join with our first responders to help secure the safety of all Americans, not just talk about it. So, I joined up."

Cain made an appearance on Fox's Primetime with Jesse Watters this Wednesday, and after Watters spent some time praising ICE and Tom Homan for another illegal ICE raid in Los Angeles, Watters asked Cain about what he would be doing in his new position.

Cain told Watters he would be a deputy sheriff and a reserve police officer, and when Watters asked him if he'd be "hopping out of ICE vans and apprehending guys," Cain responded that he'd do whatever the director asked him to do, and added "I somehow doubt I'll be in that position, but I would be there in a heartbeat."

So, in other words, he knows full well he's not going to be out there taking a chance on being physically injured or shot if they actually ever start going after actual gang members and not farm workers and day laborers sitting at Home Depots.

These people care about one thing -- making money. They could care less how many people they help this administration harm or kill as long as they've got theirs.