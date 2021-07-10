2021 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

Media Bites
Dean Cain Freak-Out: No More 'Truth, Justice, And The American Way'

On Fox and friends, the former TV Superman gives a bizarre twist to the faux woke-ism outrage, extending it to superheroes.
By John Amato
Just for the record, I have to tell Dean Cain... superheroes are not real. They are constructs from very creative human minds.

Now that that's out of the way, Cain, who is a reserve policeman, joined Fox and Friends to (of course) fawn over law enforcement, and continue to amplify the fraudulent woke/cancel-culture meme.

Because of one opinion piece in Time Magazine, suddenly the entire center-left of this country wants to rewrite all the superheroes.

Cain attacks the author Eliana Dockterman for saying Hollywood has heroized cops, and suggested we need to prop up vigilante heroes for a change.

Dockterman is exactly right, though.

I love Hill Street Blues, Justified, Line of Duty, Law and Order, etc, but for decades upon decades, cop shows, whether they were westerns or not, ruled the roost. And they may have all highlight corruption at one point or another within the police force, but until The Shield showed up, police were primarily glorified.

The former Superman and Fox News favorite rewrites the meaning of Dockterman's article, claiming a few movies like Serpico undermines her theory.

Then a flabbergasted Cain makes this asinine statement: "As Superman, I wouldn't be allowed to say 'truth Justice and the American way.'"

Ainsley sighed and said, "Oh, my gosh. You're right. You're absolutely right."

What's wrong with these people? Don't answer that, we know.

To the Fox News cretins, wanting to examine the role of racism throughout our society during a civil rights crisis is akin to racism against white people. They believe this tactic will help the GOP win elections in 2022 and beyond.

Submitting to a narcissistic immoral fascist clown is true democracy in their eyes. Honesty and information about our history is detrimental to their cause.

The right-wing media is continually perpetuating this fraud to create a cultural war in this country.

Heaven help us.

