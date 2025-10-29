Former Trump Chief Of Staff Gaslights On Gerrymandering Midterms

Former Trump Chief Of Staff Mark Meadows has some selective amnesia about who's causing problems for who with gerrymandering for the midterm elections.
By HeatherOctober 29, 2025

Republicans know the midterm elections are going to be a bloodbath for them and for Trump, so they've been openly doing everything possible to cheat, with Trump pressuring red state governors across the country to redistrict, and some Democratic states responding in kind to the onslaught.

Former Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows made an appearance on this Monday's The Ingraham Angle on Fox, and during a segment where they were trashing Democrats for supposedly moving too far to the left and going after their usual targets, AOC, Bernie Sanders and NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, Meadows made this ridiculous statement about why Republicans might not do as well as Ingraham wanted to pretend they will in the upcoming midterm election.

INGRAHAM: Mark, you have to admit here, the Democrats, they lost in 2016 after Obama. They barely won in 2020. They didn't get the turnout they thought last election. They go socialists now. Are they going to have to lose one or two more significant elections, either the midterms and then the presidential, to then do like 1992 and move to the middle with Bill Clinton?

Is that what it's going to take here, a real drumming successive times?

MEADOWS: Well, it will, because they're continuing to look for those far left candidates, and in those primaries, and to Riley's point, the Democrat primaries, you've got to be to the left of the left in order to actually get the nomination. And so they're going to have to lose in the midterms. That won't be as strong because of the gerrymandering that has taken place in Illinois, and Connecticut and other states in New England.

But they will have to lose again, and I believe they will lose again in 2028, because most of America literally is not with them on these issues. And when they start to see how extreme they are, it may play well at a rally in New York City, but it doesn't play well across the heartland of this country.

INGRAHAM: Yeah, Ohio doesn't play well in Iowa, doesn't play well in South Carolina.

MEADOWS: Exactly.

INGRAHAM: At least not yet.

Somehow Meadows failed to mention Texas, or Missouri and other Republican states who are attempting to redraw their maps at Trump's behest.

And I hate to break it to Ingraham, but Bernie and AOC have been drawing big crowds in red states. I'm guessing Ingraham is more than well aware of that, which is why they keep working so hard to try to discredit them. They're scared to death of them.

