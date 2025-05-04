Fox 'News' Is Really Terrified Of AOC

After months of deriding protesters who show up at Republican town halls as "outside agitators" or paid Democratic plants, Fox has finally found a protester they love... at an Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez town hall.

As we've discussed here, AOC and Bernie Sanders have been touring the country and going to Republican districts where their own members of Congress are too chickenshit to hold town halls and drawing massive crowds.

So, of course, they've also been the target of nonstop attacks on Fox not-news like the one this Saturday morning.

Here's the back and forth between Fox & Friends Weekend cohosts Charlie Hurt, Rachel Campos-Duffy and Kevin Corke discussing a pro-Pali protester who showed up at a town hall in her district this Friday.

CAMPOS-DUFFY: Meanwhile, Alexandria Ocasto-Cortez, we cover her very closely on Fox and GCS, and every now and then things get so bad in her district that it breaks through to our main channel, and here we are. So she had a town hall and people are very mad at her district, and she saw this early on in the Ukraine war. A lot of people upset that she was supporting the Ukraine war, because her district has a lot of liberal people who are anti-war, so now, the situation in Gaza has many of her constituents upset, and here she is at a town hall and she seems unable to control the situation. Watch. [...] HURT: This is a political problem for Democrats, and especially for somebody like AOC, and it's not going away anytime soon. CORKE: Yeah, a couple of things. First of all, look, if you don't want to support the Ukraine war, it doesn't make you a liberal or conservative. It just means that maybe you want to spend the money... what did we spend? $300 billion? CAMPOS-DUFFY: Yeah. CORKE: Maybe we could do something with that here. CAMPOS-DUFFY: Amen to that. CORKE: Second of all, if you want to interrupt someone in Congress who's, having a town hall in this circumstance, good for you, because if you don't hold them to account, trust me, we live in Washington, they just get praise and they're gaslit and everyone tells them how great they are. You should give them the business if you don't think they're doing the bidding of you and your neighbors.

So no discussion on whether the protester was a paid plant like they'd have if it was a Republican? Now they love it when someone comes and screams at a member of Congress at a town hall?

This was followed by Duffy relaying the story about someone she talked to that lives in AOC's district, where she can't even keep the sex of the person she spoke to straight, or explain why AOC is responsible for helping someone with a gas leak.

CAMPOS-DUFFY: So I interviewed a guy last week who is from her district, and it was fascinating. He basically said, I have a pizza place. It's across the street from her office. She... I had a gas leak.

I needed some help with stuff. I went to her office. Nobody helped me. I wrote letters. I made calls. He's like, she's not there and we've done interview after interview for Fox News. She says when we go in and we asked her constituents, they either don't know who she is, or they're disappointed with her. They, they knew her from the from the campaign in her first few runs and then they said she's never here. And then she shows back up for a town hall like this and she gets an earful because people are really angry at her and what her she tries to do is deflect and now you see her going off on DOGE. Watch.

Sorry Duffy, but talking about the damage DOGE is doing isn't a "distraction." Here's how they wrapped things up with more projection onto Ocasio-Cortez, basically accusing her of exactly what Republicans are all doing right now.

CAMPOS-DUFFY: Deflect, deflect. HURT: Yeah, and you know it's a new era of these politicians who managed to get on Twitter and they make a big name for themselves and they raise a lot of money, but and then they end up not caring about like basic constituent services and how, and the things that actually matter to people and so you wind up with this mess. And I can think of no one better to have to suffer the consequences than these people.

CAMPOS-DUFFY: Yeah... no, she's campaigning in Idaho with Bernie Sanders instead of taking care of her district and the people are angry.



They're running scared of AOC on Fox. You can turn on the network on any given day and watch segments like this one either trashing Democrats generally and AOC specifically pretty much every hour on the hour. They don't just prop up Trump and lie for him constantly. They have to trash the opposition party so their viewers believe there's no good alternative to the Republican party and that Democrats are just as bad or worse.