AOC Wows Progressives, Triggers Republicans, In Texas

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York spent the weekend in Texas as she headlined rallies with a pair of progressive candidates vying to join her in Washington, D.C. next year by winning upcoming elections in the Lone Star State.

With Democratic primary in Texas set for March 1, Ocasio-Cortez appeared at events for both Jessica Cisneros, challenging Democratic incumbent Rep. Henry Cuellar in District 28, and Greg Casar, running for an open seat in the state's newly-created District 35. Both districts stretch from Austin to areas in and around San Antonio.

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz, a Republican, "could never," tweeted AOC on Sunday afternoon as she shared a video of herself dancing with constituents following an afternoon rally with Casar in San Antonio:

Ted Cruz could never pic.twitter.com/lGAO45uuy2 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 13, 2022

At a rally on Saturday, Ocasio-Cortez bolstered both candidates by saying that Texas deserves more members in Congress willing to fight for working people and families over corporate interests.

“If we send a Democrat who doesn't give a damn about people, why would we expect people to vote for that person?” she said. "How can we win when we don't stand for anything? We have to stand for something in order to bring it home."

Ocasio-Cortez said she was in Texas "to support two incredible game-changing candidates—both, I think, for the Democratic Party, but, frankly, for the country writ large."

In separate comments, she said she was in town because of the "long game" Democrats must be playing—and not just in safely blue states. "We flip Texas," she said, "we flip the country."

Grateful to be on stage in San Antonio with @aoc and @gregcasar.



Standing up here and seeing everyone at this rally gives me hope that we’re not just going to win this, but we’re going to bring true change to South Texas. #TX28 pic.twitter.com/tWfEKPDutv — Jessica Cisneros (@JCisnerosTX) February 12, 2022

"Cisneros has really shown what is possible—not only here in San Antonio but all the way down South Texas," said AOC at the Saturday rally. "She's shown that we don’t have to accept status quo politics before we actually fight for change."

During a canvas launch party hosted by CWA Local 6143 on Saturday, Ocasio-Cortez and Cisneros were welcomed by union members and the New York Democrat described why deep canvassing in Texas and elsewhere remains one of the most vital tools if progressives want to win:

I could listen to @AOC all day explain why you should doors for causes you believe in. I’ve knocked thousands of doors in dozens of states and every door has meant something. Every door has built something. I may not remember every conversation, but I know I’ve moved the needle. pic.twitter.com/Cbi5e3ycW7 — K. Travis Ballie (@KTravisBallie) February 12, 2022

Sharing a video of Sunday's rally, Casar said a "better Texas is possible" so long as the people of Texas fight and organize for it.

A better Texas is possible. If we fight for it, if we organize for it.



Watch our #ATX rally 👉🏽 https://t.co/8WTmjLpAY3



Chip in to help us get out the vote 👉🏽 https://t.co/1NVN5o9WD0 #TX35 — Greg Casar (@GregCasar) February 13, 2022

During the rally, Casar credited Ocasio-Cortez for being an organizer who later "shook the halls of Congress" by running and winning as a bold progressive.

"She reignited in me and so many of us a fire by instead of talking about what can't get done, what it is possible for us to do," he said. "She showed us that when the people lead, the politicians must follow—that's what we're gonna do."

