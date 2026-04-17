Trump Attempt To Intimidate Pope Leo Doesn't Seem To Be Working

Pope Leo used his speech in Cameroon yesterday to denounce world leaders that invoke religion to justify violence against other nations -- and not incidentally, made it clear that Trump's criticism and veiled threats are not having the intended effect

His comments came as US bishops offered their full-throated support to the head of the Catholic church, who has been under fire from Trump for days after speaking out against the Iran war.

“Woe to those who manipulate religion and the very name of God for their own military, economic and political gain, dragging that which is sacred into darkness and filth,” Leo told a gathering at Saint Joseph Cathedral in the western city of Bamenda.

“They turn a blind eye to the fact that billions of dollars are spent on killing and devastation, yet the resources needed for healing, education and restoration are nowhere to be found.

“The world is being ravaged by a handful of tyrants, yet it is held together by a multitude of supportive brothers and sisters,” said the pontiff, who is on an 11-day tour of Africa.

Doesn't sound intimidated to me! Sounds downright energized!

TRUMP, throwing insults at Pope Leo:

“weak on crime”

“terrible for foreign policy”

“catering to the Radical Left”

“owes his position to me”

“sit down and mind your own business” POPE LEO, unbothered:

“We are called to love.” — Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline.com) 2026-04-16T05:03:52.430Z

Pope Leo XIV: “Woe to those who manipulate religion and the very name of God for their own military, economic and political gain, dragging that which is sacred into darkness and filth.” Pope says ‘world is being ravaged by a handful of tyrants’ | Pope Leo XIV | The Guardian — GoBlue (@blu2b4u.bsky.social) 2026-04-16T16:52:21.017Z