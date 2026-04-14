Trump Whines We Have To Re-Examine NATO Because They Wouldn't Help Us Attack Iran

Trump rages at anyone or anything that refuses to comply with his narcissistic whims and actions, and in his mind, they are the villains and low-IQ entities for refusing his demands.

On Sunday, Demented Donald told Maria Bartiromo that he wants to rethink our relationship with NATO because they refused to help us attack Iran and then secure a passageway through the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump had no plan to keep the Strait open, so he is demanding that NATO fix his problem.

Bartiromo plays the useful idiot and foil for Trump as always. I bet she received these questions beforehand.

BARTIROMO: And did you want to say anything about our NATO allies, in terms of what comes next for them, given that, I mean, is it time for them to call Iran the leading state sponsor of terrorism? And what are you going to do, because they did not help in this effort? TRUMP: Well, NATO is shameful.

Trump's addled brain goes in different directions simultaneously when he says he didn't go wild on them, that he did go wild on them, he didn't need their help, and says it's fine if they don't. Then moments later.

TRUMP: They weren't there for us. You know, if I would've done it with force, maybe I could've gotten them to come in, but they would've come in really begrudgingly, and they would've stayed way behind. Now, I'm very disappointed.

Trump attacked Germany for not helping and compared the British PM to Neville Chamberlain for refusing his demand.

Since his brain only has a few talking points at his disposal, he turned to the Russia Ukraine war, which is not a function of the NATO alliance and complained that Biden helped fund Ukraine's defense effort and so did Europe. .

TRUMP: They made a statement; the German statement was bad, but all the statements were bad. Now we have to re-examine NATO because they weren't there for us. And let me tell you, and I've said this for 25 years, they weren't there for us and they won't be there for us. They weren't there for us.

The idea of NATO was to support each member nation if it were attacked by an aggressive country.

They don't aid an aggressor.

The MAGA cult is clueless on most of the inner workings of the federal government, our treaties, and our alliances, so Trump can get away with saying moronic things.