Trump Ignorant On NATO's Role As He Whines Iran Attack Was 'A Test'

During Trump's creepy cabinet meeting, he took the time to blast all our NATO allies for not supporting his sneak attack against Iran, claiming this was a test of their loyalty to him.

Trump is ignorant of the role NATO has played and why it's such a powerful organization Their main goal is to preempt another type of world war with their mission being if you attack one member, you've attacked them all.

Trump's addled brain has no idea that NATO supported the US when we retaliated against Afghanistan over 9/11. They then refused aid when Bush attacked Iraq.

TRUMP: In the meantime, with Iran, we're going to keep doing what we've been doing and nobody's a match for the United States, but they're not a match for the United States. It's small potatoes. That's why I'm so disappointed in NATO, because this was a test for NATO. This was a test. You can help us. You don't have to. But if you don't have, you know, if you don't do that, we're going to remember, just remember, remember this in a number of months from now. Remember my statements, have an expression, a great expression. Never forget. You can never forget.

Who knew the Iran war was really a loyalty test for NATO. I thought it was supposed to stop a nuclear attack against us?

The imbecile in charge talked like he was part of the "Who's on First" routine.

This was a test, you can help us, but you don't have to to help us, but you can help us, and if you don't help us, you should have helped us, and it was a test. You didn't know it was a test, but it was a test.

NATO was not developed as a supplemental attack force against another country when an ally decides to declare war on a country that didn't attack them. Under Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty, "member countries agree that an armed attack against one is considered an attack against all, requiring a joint response."

Putin is smiling.

Putin is laughing at us.