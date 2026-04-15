Trump Sh*ts On US Allies Over His War With Iran

On Wednesday, Donald Trump told Maria Bartiromo of Fox Business that his relationship with Italy and every European ally that refused to aid him in his sneak attack on Iran has fractured our relationships, while still demanding Greenland.

The face-painted president's egomania was prevalent when he was asked by the MAGA Queen if his relationship with Italy is on the outs.

"Do we still have the same relationship with Italy right now and Giorgia Meloni?" Bartiromo asked.

"No, no. She's been negative," he replied. "Anybody that turned us down for helping with this Iran situation, we do not have the same relationship."

The NATO alliance does not participate in another member nation's aggressive assault against another country. It is a defensive alliance that has kept the world safe since its inception.

Many Americans think Trump acts like a Russian asset because of the many times he has attacked and belittled the NATO alliance.

I doubt many in the MAGA cult have bothered to research what NATO is and does and how it was established, but Trump has no unilateral authority over the alliance because his fee-fees were hurt. Congress passed a law in 2023, the National Defense Authorization Act, which was co-authored by SENATOR Marco Rubio, that requires any presidential decision to exit NATO to have either two-thirds Senate approval or be authorized through an act of Congress.

I'm sure if Trump pulled the trigger and signed an EO, there would be legal challenges galore.

Trump then disassembled into wanting to call the blocked waterway for oil, the Strait of Trump.

TRUMP: You can go at the Strait of Hormuz or the Hormuz Strait. They said, which is better? They said either is okay, but you can call it either one. The only thing you can't call it is the Trump Strait. They don't like that idea.

Egad. Why not rename America to the United States of Trump? Then he dissembled back to NATO and his favotire topic, Greenland. .

TRUMP: Look at Greenland. We should have Greenland to protect the world against Russia and China. The mention of it all of a sudden they get you. This country should not be paying trillions of dollars to NATO.

The US can put as many military bases as it wants in Greenland, but it has an obsession with owning the inner workings of its demented brain.

Throughout the interview, Trump painted a picture of the United States and the world as if he were in a fairy tale. The only people believing his fantasy are his most ardent cultists.