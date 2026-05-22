Dem Rips GOP On Iran War Powers Vote: ‘You Guys Don’t Have The Guts Or The Balls!’

Democratic Rep. Jim McGovern tore into Republicans on the House floor this Thursday for pulling an Iran war powers resolution they knew they were going to lose.
By HeatherMay 22, 2026

Democratic Rep. Jim McGovern tore into Republicans on the House floor this Thursday for pulling an Iran war powers resolution they knew they were going to lose.

More on that from Reuters:

Republican leaders of the U.S. House of Representatives unexpectedly canceled a vote on Thursday on a resolution seeking to end the Iran war ​unless President Donald Trump obtains Congress' authorization, two days after a similar ‌measure advanced in the U.S. Senate.

The vote had been scheduled to take place late Thursday afternoon, just before lawmakers left Washington for their Memorial Day recess.

The House had blocked three previous war ​powers resolutions in close votes earlier this year, with near-unanimous support from Republicans, ​underscoring the strong backing for the Iran war and the president ⁠within his party.

But the margins had become increasingly narrow - the last resolution failed on ​a tie vote - as weeks passed since the U.S. and Israel began striking Iran ​on February 28. Thursday's measure looked likely to pass, given expected defections by a handful of Republicans and the absences of others.

Rep. McGovern didn't hold back with his disdain for his colleagues:

MCGOVERN: Mr. Speaker, can you explain to the members of the chamber what is happening with the Iran war powers resolution that was scheduled to be voted on this evening?

CHAIRMAN: Does the gentleman have a parliamentary question?

MCGOVERN: Well, that is my parliamentary inquiry. I just want to know what has happened with the Iran war powers resolution.

CHAIRMAN: The gentleman may consult with your leadership regarding scheduling.

MCGOVERN: Mr. Speaker, further parliamentary inquiry. Are we not voting on it because the American people are sick and tired of this illegal war that is costing tens of billions of dollars?!

Gas prices are through the roof! People can’t afford – people can’t afford their groceries! Is that why you’re pulling it?! You guys don’t have the or guts or the balls to vote on this!

They're all terrified of Orange Julius.

h/t Mediaite

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