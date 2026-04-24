Whiskey Pete Claims US Military Should Win Nobel Peace Prize

The Secretary of Defense told the press earlier today that the US military brings peace by violent war to the world, so our military should be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

Demented Donald's obsession with the Nobel Peace Prize permeates throughout his administration.

Whiskey Pete took questions from his curated media minions, ranging from the bizarre to the ridiculous. These two from TMZ DC.

Q: I've heard you talk a lot about bombing people and places. And when you give these orders to carry out this extreme level of violence, what's going through your mind and your body? Do you have like an adrenaline rush? Are you scared? Do you feel like you're on a power trip? Just walk us through and paint us a picture of what it feels like mentally and physically.

This gave Hegseth a chance to speak like a cartoon character. "I want them to feel empowered, to have every authority they need within our rules and within our law to bring maximum violence to the enemy," he said. "Because war is violent."

This one took the cake.

Q: You changed the Department of Defense to the Department of War. Would you consider changing the name again to the Department of Peace since that's what we're all after? HEGSETH: You go from defense to war because you wanna be proactive about peace through strength. And really, I gave a speech in front of generals about what the ethos of the War Department is all about because I want it to go through every echelon of this department. It means something. It's not just words. And when you fight a war the right way, the idea is on the other side, you bring about peace. That is what we'd like to see the most. In fact, I once did a video about the one institution that should win the Nobel Peace Prize every single year is the United States military because we are the guarantor of the safety and security not just of our country, but of a lot of people in this world.

Pulling a sneak attack against another country is not peaceful.

Threatening genocide against the Iranian people is not peaceful.

Threatening to destroy civilian power grids and bridges is not peaceful.

Military aggression is never an act of peace.

It is an act of war!