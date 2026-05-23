Colbert Sticks It To CBS During Final Show: 'I Hope This Doesn't Cost CBS Any Money!'

Stephen Colbert got a final dig in with his now former network during his show's finale:

Stephen Colbert's final episode of The Late Show included a slew of surprises — and one swipe at CBS. [...]

During the segment, in which he pokes fun at news headlines, Colbert explained that the owner of the music of a Charlie Brown Christmas and other Peanuts television specials has filed four lawsuits "against those illegally using the famous song 'Linus and Lucy.'"

"Now Peanuts is a powerful brand and corporation in and of itself, anyone illegally using that music is going to have to pay through the nose, Lewis," he said, speaking to his band leader, Louis Cato.

Suddenly, the Great Big Joy Machine band started playing the iconic song from the cartoon. "Excuse me, Lewis, is the band, is the band right now playing the same Peanuts music that I just said people are being sued for, for using without permission? Is that what you're doing?"

Cato replied, "Yeah, yeah."

As the band kept playing, Colbert quipped, "Oh no, I hope this doesn't cost CBS any money."