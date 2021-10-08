Media Bites
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Idiot Fox Host Claims Anti-Vaxers Making 'Sensible Decisions'

Fox News is celebrating their 25th anniversary by helping to spread COVID.
By John Amato
11 min ago by John Amato
Views:

Pete Hegseth, weekend Fox and Friends host, joined Fox Business Thursday to claim people refusing to be vaccinated are making "sensible decisions about their health."

Host Stuart Varney discussed Los Angeles' new Covid vaccine requirements in the public space, joining New York City and San Francisco.

Varney called these safety measures, "draconian restrictions."

Infecting others with a virus during a pandemic is draconian if you ask me.

Hegseth, appearing in another pro-Trump diner in Florida raged against Los Angeles and NYC's new regulations.

"It's becoming a new set of class: the vaccinated versus the unvaccinated," Hegseth whined.

Refusing vaccines during a pandemic is not a social class, but a distinction between a smart person and an a-hole who has joined a cult. Which do you want to be?

Hegseth continued, "There are very legitimate reasons why sensible people would make an alternative decision, most importantly to include natural immunity or other causes..."

This is Tucker Carlson's lies and Alex Berensen propaganda that "building up natural immunity will save you." It doesn't save you if you wind up dying in an ICU.

Over 700,000 dead Americans prove otherwise.

Fox News is celebrating their 25th anniversary by helping to spread and infect people with COVID.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team