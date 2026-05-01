Fox & Friends Celebrate Workers' Day By Claiming It's 'Anti-American' To Tax The Wealthy

Friday morning, Fox and Friends celebrated May 1, which is International Workers' Day, by ignoring the working class and praising the very rich by describing attempts to tax the billionaire class as anti-American.

As is their want, Fox News focused on one person, the mayor of Seattle, and used her to bash the entire working class of the country, in an effort to glorify the very rich.

In essence, their entire screed was in service of glorifying the wealthy (like Trump), who are the real heroes of the United States of America.

The three-headed co-hosting hydra on Fox and Friends were so upset that people are mean to the very wealthy. I thought they might cry.

JONES: You know, it's not just her comments. It's the crowd saying, well, good luck in your society. Get rid of your tax base. The most wealthy, successful people that employ people as well. What do you think is going to happen? You think you're going to be able to fund your police department?

Hey dummies, you won't have the police or fire departments if you're mean to the Musk's of the country.

Kilmeade was up next to get to the heart of the matter.

KILMEADE: And overall, the top 10 percent pay 70 percent of all the taxes in our country. The top 1% pay 40% of all taxes in the country. And I have news for you. You know who gives to charity? You know who gives the foundations? The most successful. And I have something else. This generation has more first time billionaires than any in history.

That means it's not the Rockefellers talking about generations of wealth and wondering what to do with it. These are wealthy people that probably work 60, 70 hours a week, had to sacrifice back to school nights and other things in order to foresee their vision.



They hire people. They mentor people. They rent buildings. Those people rent buildings. They go out to lunch. They go out to dinner. They go to school. They go to college. All that spreads throughout the economy. And now they're trying to foment this anti-American. It's not even socialist capitalist. JONES: It's anti-American attitude.

Wow, rich people are forced to work hard too. Heaven forbid!

Kilmeade makes the case that the only people worthy in this country are the new class of billionaires who shouldn't be taxed.

Inadvertently, Lawrence Jones admits most of the country is suffering.

"It's anti-American, but they have picked up on this sentiment in the country where there are so many people that are desperate, and they feel hopeless," Jones said.

"And they want someone to blame," Kilmeade retorted.

Americans feel desperate and hopeless now more than ever because of the failed Trump administration. Inflation is skyrocketing, and the costs of goods and energy are strangling the country. The working class can't afford healthcare insurance because of the Big Ugly Bill that Republicans passed to give tax cuts to the wealthy.

Taxing the rich a little more is a way to recoup some of the revenue lost to Trump's donor class.