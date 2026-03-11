Even Joe Rogan Is Disgusted With Trump's Iran War

Occasionally he even has a fact-based thought.
By Susie MadrakMarch 11, 2026

Joe Rogan is deeply disappointed with Trump's "stupid, senseless wars."

"Well, it just seems so insane based on what he ran on. I mean, this is why a lot of people feel betrayed, right? He ran on no more wars and these stupid, senseless wars. and then we have one that we can't even really clearly define why we did it," he said on yesterday's Rogan podcast.

"You know, it's so interesting, Willie," Joe Scarborough said.

"Joe Rogan, the scales fall from his eyes. You got Andrew Schultz, who was sort of, you know, MAGA curious, or was he a MAGA supporter? Whatever he was, he's not anymore, like he's firing on all cylinders against Epstein, against Iran. A lot of these guys, you know, that were supposed to be the avatars of the the bro culture. They're going, yeah, no."

"It's really starting to add up," Geist agreed.

"I mean, Rogan, you start with criticism of the Trump administration on the Epstein files. Then some pretty loud criticism on immigration policy, on ICE, on the actions ICE is taking and now on this war in Iran saying none of this is the package that we saw in Donald Trump and voted for this, violates all of that. So at some point, it's not a one off. At some point, it's the whole thing."

me paying $30 in gas to buy imported things that have been hit with tariffs bc joe rogan is learning about politics at age 58

derek guy (@dieworkwear.bsky.social) 2026-03-08T23:55:53.307Z

Joe Rogan: "It genuinely feels like there's a real possibility that we might be entering World War III."

Home of the Brave (@ofthebraveusa.bsky.social) 2026-03-10T23:15:21.342Z

To be clear, part of the reason we're in this mess is because Joe Rogan just started learning about politics in his late 50s and used his platform to influence untold numbers of persuadable young men in 2024.

Bradley P. Moss (@bradmossesq.bsky.social) 2026-03-10T18:49:21.157Z

Discussion

