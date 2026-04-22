'We've Done A Great Job': Trump Brags About Only 'Losing 13 Men' In Iran War

President Donald Trump praised himself for "doing a great job" after 13 service members were killed in the Iran war.
By David EdwardsApril 22, 2026

President Donald Trump praised himself for "doing a great job" after 13 service members were killed in the Iran war.

During a Tuesday interview on CNBC, Trump noted that many other wars lasted years instead of months.

"I would have won Vietnam very quickly," he reflected. "I would have, if I were president, I would have won Iraq in the same amount of time that we won [Iran] because essentially we've won here."

"The Democrats can say, well, we should have done better," the president continued. "But we can't let traitors, like [Chuck] Schumer, put pressure on you where they say, we want out. Think how bad that is. I'm negotiating with these people."

Trump insisted he wasn't going to rush into ending the war in Iran.

"And, you know, we have, I mean, if you look at this, what we've suffered in terms of losses, we lost 13 men, and that's terrible," he remarked. "But if somebody would have said, we've done this and obliterated that country, obliterated it, and we lost 13 men, people would have said, that's not possible to have done that. It's not possible."

"So we've done a great job," he added, "and I don't want to be rushed by people that are really treasonous as far as I'm concerned."

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