Rep. Lieu Calls On ‘Raging Alcoholic’ Kash Patel To Resign

Rep. Ted Lieu, vice chair of the Democratic Caucus, ripped Donald Trump’s cabinet as he called on FBI Director Kash Patel to be the next and fourth Trump cabinet member to resign.

“February 25th of this year, Transportation Secretary Duffy posted a picture of Trump's cabinet and arrogantly boasted, ‘best cabinet since 1776,’” Lieu began. Yet, less than two months later, Attorney General Pam Bondi, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, and Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer have all resigned, he noted.

“The reality is that this cabinet's out-of-control incompetence and corruption have made it the worst cabinet since 1776,” Lieu said, “and Kash Patel is next.”

As John Amato pointed out, Patel should have been gone after he falsely announced that Charlie Kirk’s shooter was in custody. But a bombshell article in The Atlantic last week portrayed shocking examples of Patel’s drunkenness that have brought national attention to his unfitness for office.

That is far from the only reason Patel should be removed from the FBI ASAP.

“Kash Patel flew on taxpayers' dime to the Olympics and on taxpayers' dime partied and drank at the Olympics,” Lieu continued. “He's also instilled a culture of fear at the FBI.”

Also, “he lied about the Epstein investigation when he said that there was no credible evidence that Epstein trafficked any victim to third parties,” Lieu added. “There are mountains of such evidence.”

“He should not be FBI director. He should go seek help and treatment,” Lieu concluded.