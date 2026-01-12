Raging Trump Blasts 'Scum' FBI Agents As 'No Better Than Insurrectionists'

President Donald Trump warned FBI Director Kash Patel that he "better" fire "scum" agents who disagree with his presidency.
By David EdwardsJanuary 12, 2026

In a Monday post on Truth Social, Trump shared an article from right-wing outlet Just the News, which claimed that former FBI Special Agent Timothy Thibault had pressed the agency to add the president to an investigation into a scheme to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

"These FBI Agents are total Scum, in their own way no better than the insurrectionists in Portland, Minnesota, Los Angeles, etc," Trump wrote despite Thibault leaving the FBI in 2022.

"Kash better get them out, NOW! Radical Left Lunatics put in by the 'Auto Pen' and Obama!" the president exclaimed.

