Bannon Flips Out Over Virginia Redistricting Loss

Trump henchman and MAGA influencer Steve Bannon went ballistic today after Republicans lost the Virginia redistricting battle putting the House in more jeopardy than it was before Tuesday's results.

Bannon started off his 5-minute rant by saying the MAGA movement is alive and well. He then went full racist claiming there's a "foreign-born deep state infestation" in Virginia and elsewhere nurtured by the Democratic Party.

The Felon of New York blasted all Republicans who do not conform to his Christian nationalistic MAGA extremism.

BANNON: The consultant's saying, shh, shh, you gotta be careful. You can't mention Trump's name. You can't mention this is about the other thing. Are you kidding me? Do you not know where the country is right now? Nick Freitas has got his tweet up there. He says, look where the Commonwealth was 10 years ago, and look it is today, and you had Youngkin playing softball with them. Do you think Spanberger's playing softball? She's running a color revolution, dude. She trained by the CIA. She's like Victoria Nuland in the United States of America, and they knew that they were gonna shut down the rural counties. This whole thing, this railhead of the lobster, have you seen that map? Tough to see it because the Democrats never put it up. I noticed today they didn't put it up on Morning Joe because it basically takes Fairfax County and has it infest, has the foreign-born deep state folks up there, right? The foreign-born deep state folks up there infesting the entire Commonwealth.



That's their plan, and that's their plan everywhere because that's how they win. Did you not notice, Minnesota? You think we're playing by conventional rules? You think Donald Trump's in the White House because he's a conventional politician? Your conventional politician is Glenn Youngkin, and look what he's done. Defeat after defeat. Now it's a crushing, now they turned over the whole fricking state to him. It'll take us a decade to dig out of this, a decade of those grassroots going door-to-door, and thank God you've got patriots down in the cradle of our revolution on the 250th anniversary.

Bannon wasn't done crapping on the GOP because he believes Trump will lose the Senate in the midterms.

Bannon: And you got them up there whining, oh, we're gonna lose the Senate.



You're gonna lose the, you're damn right you're gonna lose the Senate because you've given nothing for people to work for.



Complete, total group of scumbags. Cornyn, Lindsey Graham, John Thune, the whole lot of them. You think people are gonna go door-to-door for that? Do you think they're gonna go door-to-door in a hot, sweltering summer to make voter contact for that?

His whiny-ass titty baby routine was so enjoyable. And so very predictable. The part about Spanberger's CIA background was especially precious.