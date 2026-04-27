RNC Committeewoman Calls For God To Intervene In VA Redistricting: 'Give Us Favor'

RNC National Committeewoman Patti Lyman called on Steve Bannon's War Room "posse" to ask God to prevent Virginia's new district maps from being used for the midterm elections.
By David EdwardsApril 27, 2026

RNC National Committeewoman Patti Lyman called on Steve Bannon's War Room "posse" to ask God to prevent Virginia's new district maps from being used for the midterm elections.

As the Virginia Supreme Court was hearing oral arguments on the new district maps, Lyman predicted a ruling would come in the next few days.

"I wouldn't be surprised if they gave a ruling this week so we can move forward on this," she explained. "I'm personally asking, as a fellow member of the posse, I'm asking the entire posse to pray that God will give us favor with these Supreme Court justices and that we can carry out the will of the people that they've trusted us with."

"Again, our 250th anniversary slogan in Virginia, Steve, is America made in Virginia," Lyman added. "And we're going to continue to do it right in Virginia."

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