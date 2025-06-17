Tucker Carlson Fawns Over Russian Leader: 'I Love Putin'

Carlson finally gets honest about being a stooge for Russia.
By John AmatoJune 17, 2025

Tucker Carlson joined Steve Bannon and declared his love of Putin, only after being criticized for his apparent... love of Putin.

This is a weird one.

Does that mean Donald Trump embraces Nazi-ism now?

CARLSON: I want to go back, you know, I'm missing a lot of my favorite things and a lot of my favorite people. I don't want to argue about Israel of all subjects, oh my gosh. And I don't want to become, I'm not going to become a crazy person or a hater.

Part of the dynamic here is you become the things they accuse you of being, like I've seen this happen to many people, not many, but I have seen it happen, where they say you love Putin, they say that to me for years now, and then one day you're like, fuck it, I love Putin.

I mean, I actually, I kind of, I think Putin's an amazing leader.

I'm not, I've always thought that, but I'm not like a close friend of Putin's.

They can drive you to become a worse version of yourself by accusing you of being it.

You sort of grow into the attack.

Vladimir Putin is a vicious dictator who murders his rivals as well as journalists.

How can a person, even Carlson, respect Putin as being "an amazing leader" when he quells all dissent with violence?

This is Tucker Carlson. He is actually a hater and a destroyer of US democracy who embraces homophobia, white supremacy, and Christian nationalism.

