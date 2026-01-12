MAGA Pipe Dream: Steve Bannon For President

Axios is reporting from two sources that Steve Bannon is planning a run for the presidency in 2028.

He denied their report saying 'it's bullshit," because he and his Epstein pal Alan Dershowitz are trying to overturn the 22nd Amendment to let Trump run for a third term. Of course Bannon would say that to be loyal to Trump, but upending that amendment will be an impossibility. So it would be no surprise if he throws his name in the ring.

The MAGA cult doesn't have any real replacements for Demented Donald.

JD Vance is as popular as Diverticulitis.

Sec of State Marco Rubio is still lil' Marco.

The DHS Sec shoots puppies, and the HHS Director is a worm brain.

Don Junior is a hyped up motor mouth.

Stephen Miller would rather be setting up concentration camps to complete his visions of White Nationalism and AG Pam Bondi will go back to Florida trying to get her name on a plaque at as new Alligator Alcatraz.

Bannon is smart enough to know Trump will never be able to run for third term per the U.S. Constitution. And if by a miracle of miracles it legally could happen, by that time Grandpa 'Von ShitzInPantz' will be too infirm to do much of anything.

I imagine Bannon sees himself as the heir apparent since he helped create the MAGA cult.