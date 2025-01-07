Bannon On Warpath Against Speaker Johnson: 'You've Failed Already'

On the Monday edition of Steve Bannon's War Room podcast, the jailbird vehemently attacked Speaker Johnson's approach to legislation calling him an utter failure.

Johnson is proposing a huge omnibus bill that will pass everything the MAGAts and Trump want.

BANNON: And Johnson, because you have failed yet again, here's what Johnson's good at, I finally figured it out over the weekend, here's what he's great at.

He's great at shuffling off responsibility and blame to President Trump. He has an innate ability to actually shift blame of his failures to President Trump. Your failures, you sit in a room, you're not ready to go with the two bills, you're not ready to go with the first.

Nothing has been done. I repeat that, nothing has been done. So you can't put a skinny bill up that focuses on immigration and deportations and energy. Nothing has been done. It's not ready.

So now you've convinced the president it's one big, beautiful bill.

That strikes me as an omnibus.

Is not what we've done here and the work that we've done to get away from the omnibus, to get back to single subject bills, this is about taking this country back and setting it on a path of peace and prosperity for people living today and for future generations, full stop.

Anybody that's with us on that is with us. Anybody against us is against us and you're against us. You're not with us. The games have to stop and not the happy talk, oh, we got a whole series of wins.

Your crap on the 1,500 page, we've got conservative wins. Stop it. Stop it.

There were no wins in that and don't think you're going to give us some budget. We got $4 trillion of cuts. Now they all start in years six, seven, eight, nine, no games. President Trump's got a great phrase, no games, no games. The time for games are over.

So now you've got President Trump jammed up on an omnibus bill that you tell him and swear to him it's going to come in April and I just read this morning they're even saying Memorial Day.

It's not going to be until June.

It's too late. It's too big. It's too complicated.

You, Johnson, have failed, failed already.