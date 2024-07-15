Mike Johnson Mocked For Posting Trump's Image With Bulging Muscles

President Biden delivered an address to the nation from the Oval Office, saying what everyone needs to hear. Biden called out the attempt at Trump's life, where he sustained an owie on his ear. Biden also included the attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband, election officials, and the kidnapping plot against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. In contrast, Republicans are blaming Democrats for the attempted assassination by a registered Republican on the GOP Presidential candidate.

Trumpers are posting images, and at least one I've seen on social media got a tattoo of Trump's photo-op as he was circled by Secret Service members trying to usher him out of the area. To them, the man who safely hunkered down in a bunker from Americans during a protest is a badass. Although, there is no evidence of that. House Speaker Mike Johson went complete MAGA, posting a surreal image of the 78-year-old former President, who loves fast food hamberders, as a healthy fighter with bulging muscles, adding the hashtag #Unstoppable.

Xitter users poured in.

If you look at this and see that you should seek immediate medical attention because you’re clearly detached from reality and suffering from a dissociative disorder. https://t.co/v0q748t434 pic.twitter.com/tn2FU0HUFo — Moe Davis (U.S. Air Force, Retired) (@ColMoeDavis) July 14, 2024

I’m betting Mike has a life size copy of this stapled to the ceiling over his bed. 😉 https://t.co/DXhyHZsWLe — Dave- We’re only custodians (@Dave_H64) July 15, 2024

Why do you guys have to use a fake body?



Imagine if democrats always posted Hillary’s head on a supermodel in a bikini. Don’t you see how embarrassing that is?



Why are you such a huge dork? https://t.co/WEEiT31mkR — T in KC (@guardianogeloso) July 14, 2024

Speaker is into gay porn? No other explanation for why he photoshopped his fat body boss’ head onto a fit guy’s body. Scary shit Mikey! https://t.co/e7LLPTYqXQ — D-Love (@Bayern_Buff) July 15, 2024

When Trump attended his first foreign trip since taking office, he joined other G7 leaders as they walked the streets of Taormina, Sicily. The difference is that Trump followed them in a golf cart as they walked on foot together in a show of unity. Trump can't even walk with others on a golf course. He rides in a cart. Trump is an arsonist, starting a fire, then running to his bunker for safety. When he comes out, he blames the individuals harmed in the fire he started. Trump once shared a photoshopped image of his head on Rocky Balboa's body. He did that because he can't use his own body; that's strikingly unhealthy. Next, he'll have the Bleach-Blonde, Bad-Built, Butch lady's photoshopped as his.