Fox News Pundit Whacks Trump For Mocking Paul Pelosi Attack

It's been upside-down land from right wingers since the attempted assassination of Trump, who've been desperate to try to toss this back on Joe Biden and liberals and basically tell everyone to sit down and shut up and quit talking about the fact that Trump is dangerous and wants to destroy democracy in the United States.

During yet another one of those segments on Fox this Sunday, guest and Fox regular Jessica Tarlov managed to do one very good thing, which was allow the viewers to know about the fact that Trump and Trump Jr. mocked the fact that someone tried to kill Nancy Pelosi's husband. I guarantee you that the majority of their audience has never seen this clip, because they don't want them reminded or made aware of what a monster he is:

After showing a clip of MSNBC's Jen Psaki discussing the need for Republicans to "change the tone" at the RNC this week, or "risk escalating the situation," host Martha MacCallum asked her other guest, David Webb to weigh in. Webb dished up a heaping helping of lies and false equivalencies, going on about their favorite boogeymen like Antifa and BLM, pretending Trump wasn't really sidling up to white supremacists with his remarks about Charlottesville, saying the name of the Democratic Party wrong more than once, and basically acting extremely indignant that anyone would dare suggest that Trump needs to tone it down.

MACCALLUM: So David, they better change the tone here, or else she says they're going to escalate the problem. WEBB: Really? So now the great unifier Joe Biden and the Democrat party that threw Americans against each other based on that genesis lie you and I've talked about, put Charlottesville, wants to put the onus back on the RNC after this happens. This is Joe Biden who called half of Americans Neanderthals, that painted along with the Democrat party, many Americans as either white supremacists, wannabes, Trump was going to be a dictator, and we're supposed to change the tone. The tone is about making America great again. It's about America first, not America alone. It's about making America safe again. It's all of these things and more that benefits an American, whether you're a Democrat, a Republican, a libertarian, a non-affiliated vote, whoever you are, and suddenly she's trying to put it back on us.

Tarlov responded by pointing out the thing that's never supposed to be said on Fox before being quickly cut off by MacCallum, who was more than happy to then allow Webb to monopolize the majority of the time talking during the rest of the segment.

MACCALLUM: Yeah, that was a lot of the tone that we heard on the Sunday shows, similar things coming from a lot of folks out there. Jessica, what do you think about what she said? TARLOV: I don't think that the programming necessarily needs to be changed. I think that the speakers will certainly ingest what has happened and hopefully be responsible about it. MACCALLUM: It's focusing on the border. It's focusing on crime. TARLOV: It's the themes of this campaign, which that totally makes sense to me, but I do want to push back on what David was saying about essentially saying that this is a problem that came from the Democratic side, and I would hope that we could take a little time off before we get to this, but the rhetoric out of the Republican side, out of Donald Trump himself, or Don Jr. about the attack on Paul Pelosi, mocking him, making up a rumor that this was some gay sex event right? And wasn't a terrible attack by someone who was politically motivated and could have taken his life. That is the genesis of this. This goes back to 2016. MACCALLUM: Well you can chicken and egg this all the way back. Go ahead David.

Which was followed by more of Webb trying to "both sides" the violent political rhetoric we've mainly seen coming from the right, not the left, and with MacCallum pushing the nonsense that Trump is somehow going to use the convention to become some "great unifier."

WEBB: I've got to disagree. There is not a chicken and egg moment on this. Charlottesville was a lie by Joe Biden, the genesis lie that we now know, we knew all along, that Snopes has had to publish it. C-SPAN as the tape, that is the beginning of this dividing of America. TARLOV: Are you kidding me? WEBB: And while there's rhetoric on both sides, let's say this, the mostly peaceful summer, Antifa, BLM, endorsed even outwardly by some Democrats in office, tacitly by many others in the left quarters. Look at the Tides Foundation. Look at all these groups that have propped up these policies. MACCULLUM: Yeah, I hear you. But I think the person who comes out looking well in all of this, and I don't think they need to change any of the platform statements, but is someone, you know, Biden said last night in a statement, this is why I wanted to unify the country. Well, it hasn't happened, okay? Clearly it hasn't happened, and you know, the person who can pull that off in the wake of this, it's an opportunity I think for former president Trump this week, and we'll see what happens. WEBB: Well, he's been talking about Americans, not just one side or the other. TARLOV: We will talk about this all week.

The only thing I hear Trump talking about constantly is himself when he's not tossing out verbal bombshells at Democrats. Biden made an honest attempt to unify everyone following this horrific event. We'll never hear anything coming remotely close to that from Trump.

Trump's own campaign knows he's incapable of "unifying" anyone, and that he can't control himself, which was made apparent by this leaked memo, with the campaign managers telling staff to eschew "dangerous rhetoric on social media." Yeah, good luck with that.

But this is the talking point they're going with for now.

We'll see how long it takes for Trump to make it blow up in their faces.