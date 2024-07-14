Miss Gun-Fetish Boebert Pretends She's Never 'Invited Violence'

Colorado GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert did an interview with KUSA's Kyle Clark Saturday following the attempted Trump assassination, and pretended she's never said anything that's "invited violence." Clark actually did a decent job when he moderated Boebert's debate back in June, but he screwed the pooch here by allowing her to blame Biden for the shooting, ramble on and lie endlessly with no push-back, and ignore the fact that the woman is constantly posing with AR-15s and even "used her children to glorify semi-automatic weapons that have been repeatedly used in mass murders" in a Christmas picture.

CLARK: A question for every prominent person in American politics today is whether they are going to do what is within their own power to recalibrate their own language, given the threat of political violence.

I know we're talking just hours after this has happened, but have you given any thought to that about things that you say and how it might contribute to the heated political environment?

BOEBERT: Kyle, nothing I have ever said has invited violence. I am not calling for the death of someone. I'm not telling people who follow me to put another political opponent in a bullseye. I'm not carrying around bloody stumps of heads of my opponents, implying that that should be them and that should be their current state.

I'm not calling to blow up the White House. I certainly list out the facts. I have been very vocal on Joe Biden's cognitive decline and his mental acuity. And now suddenly all the Democrats are saying in unison that Joe Biden is not mentally fit to be president of the United States.

And why is that, Kyle? Because the polls show that he cannot win in this current state. Where was everyone over the years when we saw this cognitive decline? President Trump was shot at today and he raised his fist, almost fighting secret service off of him, yelling, keep fighting, keep fighting.

Joe Biden has been stumbling up and down stairs for multiple years and shaking hands with ghosts and unable to form a sentence. So the things that I say to folks are not to cause harm on anyone. I am stating the facts of the leader of the free world and his mental inability to lead our country and the policies that have been implemented under Joe Biden's administration have shown clear that it interests our foreign enemies, more than it interests us, and that Americans are suffering.

There is no place for political violence in America. I completely am opposed to that and I do not condone anyone who would call for any sort of political violence, but I do believe that there is a place to speak truth and to hold those accountable who are causing harm on Americans and that is not a violent thing.

I think Republicans will show up at the ballot box and that will be our response to today, July 13th, 2024 when our president, our nominee was shot at and an attempt on his life was taken, we will respond November 5th at the ballot box and I am confident that president Trump will regain his office at the White House in 2025.

CLARK: Congresswoman, one final question, a clarification, and it's also about language, as you just talked about the way that we use language and what that language means. Your speeches often feature Christian end times language about the coming battle, about readying people for battle. Now, I take that to mean spiritual warfare, right? Not actual violence between Americans, but, in case this comes up, can you clarify for folks, given today's shooting, given the incredibly heated rhetoric in politics right now, what you mean when you talk about that coming battle?

BOEBERT: Any time that I reference the word of God, any time I speak of Jesus, or having a battle ensue, it is the good fight of faith that I am referring to, and that is absolutely a spiritual battle. We are battling evil and good, and even the word of God says, we do not war against flesh and blood, but against principalities, power, might and dominion.

That is a spiritual battle that God is referencing, and I would never call for violence on anyone, in fact, I want peace even in the Middle East now, and I wish that president Trump were in office right now, so we could experience that peace, just as we did the four years that he was in office, because he truly had peace throughout the world through strength. And that is what America needs right now, more than ever.