Boebert's Latest Grift: 'God Given' Right To Guns Guns Guns

As many of you know, I have a master's degree in theological studies. But Divinity School never taught me about the particular combo of sins that is this Lauren Boebert tweet:

Kamala Harris has just called for an assault weapons ban.



Every single day these tyrants are coming for our God-given rights.



It’s more important now than ever to stand up and say HELL NO!



Pitch in today! We’re not letting them touch our guns! https://t.co/AzCr1Ff60q — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) April 25, 2021

So there's false witness, avarice, dissing the sabbath (cuz fk, she sent this "h, e, double-toothpicks" message on a Sunday) and graven imagery, all in one.

I think my confirmation classes skipped over that part of the Bible. Where exactly does God say owning guns is a right? — Amy @ 🏠 (@amypurls) April 26, 2021

Assault weapons? Are God-given rights?



Honestly. That is just nuts.



I think God would much prefer not making it easy to take people out by the gross. — Kathy NJ (@ecclesias) April 26, 2021

Imagine believing "God" gave you gun rights... 😆😅😂🤣 — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) April 25, 2021

28 instances of money grabs this month alone, even on Sunday Boebert has her hand out ready to grift for her own personal use. — Bumper McGee (@America41051637) April 25, 2021