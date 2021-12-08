AOC Blasts Boebert's Insane Weaponized Christmas Picture

Trying to live off her gun toting lunacy, Rep. Lauren Boebert used her children to glorify semi-automatic weapons that have been repeatedly used in mass murders.

Was this a shout out to Kyle Rittenhouse, their new hero?

Alexandria- Ocasio-Cortez called her out for it, asking "where Christ said 'use the commemoration of my birth to flex violent weapons for personal political gain?"

Tell me again where Christ said “use the commemoration of my birth to flex violent weapons for personal political gain”?



lol @ all the years Republicans spent on cultural hysteria of society “erasing Christmas and it’s meaning” when they’re doing that fine all on their own https://t.co/TOKE1SmY4C — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 8, 2021

Boebert's response was moronic.

.@AOC uses her position as a Congresswoman to attack my boys with their Christmas presents.



Not a good look, Sandy… https://t.co/Yii8VUPHrV — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) December 8, 2021

As usual liars gotta lie. AOC attacked Boebert and not her kids. Again she uses her children for grievance politics.

I wonder if this is Boebert's new Gun Christmas version of this old standard.

Have yourself a Merry Murder Christmas

Please don't shoot your friends

Take your guns...

And hold them when you pray.

Have yourself a Merry Murder Christmas

Load the clip to spray

From now on...

Bodies will be piled miles high!

From Now on AR's make your troubles go away/!

Take your guns and go to any protest now...