Lauren Boebert Says Jesus Needed AR-15s To Stop His Crucifixion

'And she shall bring forth a son, and thou shalt call his name Jesus: for he shall save his people from their sins.'
By Conover KennardJune 15, 2022

Controversial Rep. Lauren Boebert, the gun-toting Colorado congresswoman with a limited capability of empathy for others, is a staunch 2nd Amendment supporter. There is no compromising with Boebert, no matter how many children are slaughtered across the United States. She also claims to be a Christian; however, she recently prayed for President Joe Biden's death. Just as Jesus would do.

Boebert is really good at making controversial statements. She's just playing to her lint-licking, fire-breathing base. A lot of the time, she looks like she's trying to make a joke. She did the same when she made those godawful remarks about Muslim Congresswoman Ilhan Omar. The thing is, though, is that she isn't even the slightest bit funny.

Case in point:

"On Twitter, a lot of the little Twitter trolls, they like to say, 'Oh, Jesus didn't need an AR-15; how many AR-15s do you think Jesus would have had?' Well, he didn't have enough to keep his government from killing him," she told the crowd.

Even if you only know the fundamental elements of the Christian faith, you'd know that God gave His only son, Jesus, to die for the sins of humanity. So, why would this absolute walnut want Jesus to go all Clint Eastwood on the Romans and start taking them out? Unless, of course, she doesn't mean that, and she is merely using Jesus's name for her agenda.

Ohhhh.

