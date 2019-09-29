Rep. Ken Buck Says We Need AR-15s To Shoot Raccoons And Foxes

Congressman Ken Buck (R-CO*) is not known for his expansive mind. He has previously said that homosexuality is like alcoholism and has kind of extreme views on abortion.

But when it comes to protectin' the ol' homestead, Ken Buck has a very expansive view. He argues that private citizens absolutely should have access to AR-15s to hunt those raccoons and foxes going after the chickens.

No, seriously.

Leave aside the minuscule percentage of chicken owners this would actually matter to (I'm reasonably confident that most, if not all, have chosen other methods of pest control), how does this mitigate the number of Americans mowed down in urban/suburban locations (like a movie theater or school) by assault rifles? At least he's not arguing for the ability to hunt animals using an AR-15, since anyone with any kind of training knows that an assault rifle will shred a small animal to bits.

With this kind of logic, I fully expect Congressman Buck to insist that the appropriate tool for lighting a barbecue is a flame thrower. But what else can you expect from someone wholly in thrall to Russia via the NRA? Author Greg Olear expanded the depths of treason of Wayne LaPierre and the NRA yesterday on Twitter. You can read the extended thread here, but this is what you need to think of when you hear Republicans like Buck defend AR-15s:

You know who wants AR-15s to remain legal? Vladimir Putin. He WANTS us shooting each other. It makes the US look terrible internationally, and it makes Russia, with its strict gun laws, look responsible by comparison.

15/ There’s simply no other rational explanation for NRA’s refusal to budge on the AR-15, given the Senate Finance report. LaPierre is, in effect, lobbying for Moscow, to help ensure that mass shootings keep happening in the United States—to please his Russian whoremasters.

*Updated to reflect that Buck is the congressman from Colorado's 4th District, not New York. We regret the error.