Ken Buck's Absurd Excuse: AR-15s Are Preferred Gun To Kill Raccoons

It's more important for Republicans to save chickens than saving the lives of children in elementary schools.
By John AmatoJune 2, 2022

Congressman Ken Buck (R-CO) claimed that banning AR 15's is small-minded because they are the "gun of choice for killing raccoons before they get their chickens."

A member of the U.S. Congress actually made this argument to defend the weapon of mass destruction against the American population!

During a gun legislation hearing in the House today, Rep. Buck claimed the country has been going in the wrong direction for the last 40 or 50 years in preventing the shooting.

I would agree. Since the NRA has taken over the GOP, common sense gun laws have become a remnant of the distant past.

"Blaming the gun for what's happening in America is small-minded," Buck complained. "It is unfortunate that we can't come together --that want to deal with this problem."

Buck is angry that Democrats tell them they are controlled by the NRA. The truth hurts, doesn't it? .

Buck clucked, "I'll vote against the NRA when I think they're wrong."

The NRA is never wrong to Republicans. They get too much money from the NRA for it to be wrong.

"I'm representing my constituents. In rural Colorado, an AR-15 is the gun of choice for killing raccoons before they get to our chickens," Buck said. "It's a gun of choice for killing a fox. It's a gun that you control predators."

Rep. Buck, an AR-15 is the gun of choice of mass murderers of children in this country. It is their weapon of choice on how they control and kill our kids and any innocent bystander that stands in their way.

Rep. Buck is telling America there are no other choices of weapons to kill raccoons? Is he frakking serious?

Are chickens more important than our children?

Republicans continue to act the fool while children are slaughtered.

Help Us Fight Back Against Social Media Censorship

Facebook has been limiting the visibility of our posts after a series of bogus violations. We need your help now more than ever.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

We are currently migrating to Disqus

On May 14, 2022, we started migrating our comments from Insticator back to Disqus. During this transition period, some posts will have Insticator and some Disqus. For more information on the transition, as well as information regarding old C&L accounts, please see this post.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue