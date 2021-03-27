Politics
Boebert Rants That Hammers Will Be Regulated Like Guns - Oh No!

Who knew your feet were as deadly as an AR-15?
By John Amato
3 hours ago by John Amato
QAnon and conspiracy theorist Rep. Lauren Boebert showed how deranged she is by claiming that more people die from hands, feet, and hammers than they do from guns.

The Colorado Q Congresswoman was angry that not enough Colorado citizens were packing heat and running into the market to have a shoot out with the gunman at King Soopers.

"In America, we see more deaths by hands, fists, feet, even hammers," Boebert said, though notably, the ammosexual chic decor was missing from her bookshelves.

Huh?

Does she think Barbie Dolls and Tonka trucks are the leading cause of cancer?

"Are we going to start legislating that away?" she asked.

Rep. Boebert continued, "Are we going to be like these other countries who even ban knives? If hammers are the cause of more deaths than firearms, maybe we need to have background checks on hammers. Look out Black & Decker. We are already coming after manufacturers for firearms. Maybe you're next."

The second leading cause of death in children is firearms.

The second-leading cause of childhood deaths in the U.S. is firearm injuries, which claimed the lives of 15 percent (3,143) of all the country’s children and teens who died in 2016, according to the study.

If QAnons were really interested in protecting the nation's youth, guns would be at the top of the list for regulation.

This is the GOP in all its glory.

Liars, conspiracists, and gun nuts.

