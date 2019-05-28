Fox Analyst: Trump Promoting Fake Pelosi Video 'Absolutely Disgusting'

Fox News' "Outnumbered" panel sings a constant meme that 'Democrats are a mess and not united," to make Trump and Republicans appear stronger.

This in spite of the Blue Wave that took back the House.

Host Harris Faulkner said Nancy Pelosi has a tough job when some of her caucus is pushing for impeachment, while she is downplaying it.

Jessica Tarlov, the lone Democrat on the couch, explained that the Speaker of the House of any party's caucus always has a difficult job managing their members, but that Pelosi is in a good position right now. And then she turned towards the conservative smear attacks on the Speaker from this past weekend.

Jessica said last week went very well for Speaker Pelosi and the week was capped off with "that doctored video that came out Friday night, chopping up her speeches from the day, making it seem like she was slurring and drunk."

Tarlov continued, "And the president promoting that video, as well, on his Twitter account, which I think is absolutely disgusting."

It was disgusting.

Acting disgusting is part and parcel of what the conservative media and the Trump White House do on a daily basis.

It's despicable, un-American and a one-sided effect.

And doctored videos from the Right are also being used to promote the rise of white nationalism, racism, and anti-Semitism in America.

That an actual (so-called) U.S. president is promoting conspiracy theories and fraudulent videos to attack his political rivals and stroke their own ego?

Trump continues to dig for the bottom, and this will only get worse as the 2020 election grows near.