Fox News Host Smacks Brian Kilmeade On Impeachment: ‘Stop Pretending It's A Good Thing’

Hosts of the Fox News program Outnumbered disagreed on Tuesday about whether President Donald Trump’s upcoming Senate impeachment trial is a “good thing.”

The dispute between hosts Jessica Tarlov and Brian Kilmeade occurred after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) announced that articles of impeachment would soon be transmitted to the Senate.

“I think Nancy Pelosi was feeling a little bit of pressure here that we do get to the trial point,” Tarlov explained. “Their caucus was split on whether or not to wait those couple of weeks.”

Co-host Brian Kilmeade suggested that witnesses called by the Senate — including former National Security Adviser John Bolton — would be favorable to the president.

“You talk about what’s good for Democrats, what’s good for Republicans,” Kilmeade said, “you know what’s good for the country? To turn the page. You can say Bill Clinton is impeached for life, you can say Donald Trump is impeached for life. When I think of Bill Clinton, I don’t think of impeachment.”

“I bet he does,” co-host Harris Faulkner volunteered.

“He had a 65 percent approval rating by the time he [left office],” Kilmeade argued. “He was re-elected twice.”

“Stop pretending it’s a good thing that Donald Trump got impeached,” Tarlov interrupted.

“No!” Kilmeade replied. “John Bolton could testify and I would say to Democrats, don’t wish for it too much because he has a super PAC and he’s got a book. Do you think that he has any future in blowing up this president when Donald Trump is the most powerful Republican figure in the country?”