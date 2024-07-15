Lauren Boebert Lies, And Then Fails To Pay Her Speeding Ticket

A few months ago, Lauren Boebert got pulled over for speeding. As she often does, she went into story-telling mode that the highway patrolman probably just rolled his eyes at. She was given a speeding ticket and had twenty days to pay it but for some reason, or maybe no reason, she said she sent a check in but it got lost in the mail, or she sent it to the wrong place or something. So that was probably another lie. (She could have paid it online like a normal person.) "According to the clerk, Boebert contacted Eagle County District Court on July 3 to pay off her ticket after learning she had a court appearance booked due to her failure to pay within 20 days."

So it goes with Lauren Boebert.

Source: Raw Story

In a video taken from a body cam worn by a Colorado law enforcement officer, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) can be seen trying to talk her way out of a speeding ticket and blaming it on her car. The lead-footed Colorado Republican was pulled over on May 12 for going 84 in a 65-mile zone in a snowy landscape on Mother's Day, ticketed for speeding and later dinged for not paying her fine on time -- a situation she later corrected. In the Colorado State Patrol body cam video obtained by Fox31 Denver, Boebert can be seen speaking to the officer from the driver's seat where she tried to plead her case. "I was messing with my gears and I know I ended up going, like, way too fast," she claimed which led the officer to reply, "Because you hit 90 [MPH] for a second, but you were on the brakes pretty quick." According to Fox31, Boebert later told the officer, "... she was having issues with her transmission, which is why she didn't realize she was speeding."

Westworld with more details, including the magic check that got "lost" in the mail.

Sexton says Boebert explained her situation to an Eagle County court clerk on July 3 over the phone before paying online, but the clerk who spoke to her tells Westword that the congresswoman made no mention of a check being lost in the mail. "I don't know what happened before the ticket came to us," the clerk says. "She called and said, 'I have a ticket with a court date and I need to take care of it.' She contacted the court on July 3 and paid it online." Under Colorado law, tickets that aren't paid or postmarked within twenty days of the violation date are automatically sent to court. Tickets that aren't paid within forty days can only be paid through the court system and not the DOR website.