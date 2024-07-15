Rep. Matt Gaetz's Post On Cannon Backfires Immediately

By now, you've heard that Judge Aileen Cannon, who was nominated to the bench by Trump and whose husband has mob ties, just let the twice-impeached, multiple-charged felon off the hook for hoarding stealing our country's sensitive documents. Florida Man Rep. Matt Gaetz posted about Cannon's ruling using a photo of her, writing, "Future Supreme Court Justice Cannon."

But that's why she did what she did (allegedly!): she wants Trump to nominate her for a Supreme Court seat. Don't we all want a brand-spanking new RV and gratuities? She would fit right in with the most corrupt Supreme Court in history. But Gaetz inadvertently gave Democrats more impetus to get fired up for President Joe Biden.

Future Supreme Court Justice Cannon pic.twitter.com/fdDJk1tASt — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) July 15, 2024

Xitter users weighed in, with @TealTalk writing, "She's not gonna overturn sex traffic laws, Matt." @FellaNamedGus wrote, "Thanks for admitting she's on the take. Does she use Venmo like you?"

Others piled in, too.

Are you admitting to a Quid Pro Quo? https://t.co/MBO6kVVJGF — Ally Sammarco (@Ally_Sammarco) July 15, 2024

I’m telling you, this election is crucial to our future. If you don’t want this kind of corruption in our judiciary, then vote like your life depends on it! Because it does! https://t.co/6Ic3waXk5a — Paige #🟦🟧Ex GOP 🌻 (@ItWasACoup) July 15, 2024

Judge Cannon was offered a Supreme Court seat if she let Trump go.

Right in our faces. https://t.co/b3wCETuS7n — TheAverageBlackMan™ (@TheAvgBlackMan) July 15, 2024

Another reason I will never vote Republican again. #BidenHarris2024 https://t.co/RszfVP26bP — Mary, The Other Dissenter 🇺🇸💙🇺🇦 (@bvmaryp) July 15, 2024

Folks. Vote to prevent this hellscape from happening. https://t.co/Wg4SyxTX2V — melissa “cancelled student debt” byrne (@mcbyrne) July 15, 2024

We can't let Trump destroy the Supreme Court's integrity (if it has any left) any more than he has. It would devastate our country. The law and order party knows this. They just don't care. Gaetz's post won't bring swing voters over to Trump's side. The opposite will happen. Keep talking, chud.

You can donate to Joe Biden here.