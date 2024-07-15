Rep. Matt Gaetz's Post On Cannon Backfires Immediately

Keep talking, chud.
Credit: Gage Skidmore/Flickr/CC license 2.0.
By Conover KennardJuly 15, 2024

By now, you've heard that Judge Aileen Cannon, who was nominated to the bench by Trump and whose husband has mob ties, just let the twice-impeached, multiple-charged felon off the hook for hoarding stealing our country's sensitive documents. Florida Man Rep. Matt Gaetz posted about Cannon's ruling using a photo of her, writing, "Future Supreme Court Justice Cannon."

But that's why she did what she did (allegedly!): she wants Trump to nominate her for a Supreme Court seat. Don't we all want a brand-spanking new RV and gratuities? She would fit right in with the most corrupt Supreme Court in history. But Gaetz inadvertently gave Democrats more impetus to get fired up for President Joe Biden.

Xitter users weighed in, with @TealTalk writing, "She's not gonna overturn sex traffic laws, Matt." @FellaNamedGus wrote, "Thanks for admitting she's on the take. Does she use Venmo like you?"

Others piled in, too.

We can't let Trump destroy the Supreme Court's integrity (if it has any left) any more than he has. It would devastate our country. The law and order party knows this. They just don't care. Gaetz's post won't bring swing voters over to Trump's side. The opposite will happen. Keep talking, chud.

Discussion

