Big Whiny Titty Baby Throws Predictable Tantrum Over Dems' Win In Virginia

Donald J. Trump took to Truth Social, insisting that he's an “extraordinarily brilliant person” (hey, that sounds very stable genius-y) while throwing another fit, claiming Republicans were “winning all day” in Virginia… until those mail-in ballots showed up at the very end and ruined his whole vibe.

"A RIGGED ELECTION TOOK PLACE LAST NIGHT IN THE GREAT COMMONWEALTH OF VIRGINIA!" Trump insisted. 'All day long Republicans were winning, the Spirit was unbelievable, until the very end when, of course, there was a massive “Mail In Ballot Drop!”'

"Where have I heard that before — And the Democrats eked out another Crooked Victory!" he continued. "Six to five goes to ten to one, and yet the Presidential Election in November was very close to a 50-50 split. In addition to everything else, the language on the Referendum was purposefully unintelligible and deceptive."

"As everyone knows, I am an extraordinarily brilliant person, and even I had no idea what the hell they were talking about in the Referendum, and neither do they!" he added. "Let’s see if the Courts will fix this travesty of “Justice.” President DONALD J. TRUMP"

Trump is in full big mad mode after Virginians voted to approve a Democratic-backed constitutional amendment , which would give Democrats more seats in the House. But the thing is, Trump started this redistricting battle when he called Greg Abbott in 2025 after election losses. Democrats warned that they would respond in kind, but Texas did it anyway - without the consent of the voters. In short, don't start no shit, won't be no shit.

Democrats claimed a slim win, with just over half of Virginia voters approving a redesigned congressional map that could shift up to 4 seats in their favor.

And Donald, if you can’t figure out what the referendum meant, maybe the problem isn’t that the language is “purposefully unintelligible.” Maybe it’s a YOU problem, Mr. Extraordinary Brilliant Stable Genius, sir.