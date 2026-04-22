Virginia Passes Redistricting, GOPers Reach For Smelling Salts

Voters approved a Democratic-backed constitutional amendment by one percent to sideline the state's redistricting commission and let lawmakers directly implement a new map. The Virginia delegation to the U.S. House is currently six Democrats and four Republicans and could go to 10-to-1 under the new map.

With the move by Virginia, Democrats have gained an edge in 10 seats across the country: Five in California, four in Virginia and one court-ordered change in Utah.

Florida lawmakers might be up next. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has called on them to meet next week and consider redistricting that could favor Republicans picking up more seats.

Right now, Republicans have control of the U.S. House with just a few seats more than Democrats. But the party in control of the White House usually loses seats in the midterms, and right now, Republicans look like they will lose big.

Trump pushed for mid-decade redistricting, saying states "owed" him more seats, and prompted Republicans in Texas to draw a new map that could help them win five seats held now by Democrats. Democrats in California led a redistricting plan -- with voter approval similar to Virginia – that counters Texas with five additional Democratic-leaning districts.

By turning Trump's own redistricting gamble against him, Virginia just changed the math on Congress. — MeidasTouch (@meidastouch.com) 2026-04-22T04:10:09.023Z

Texas redistricts without a vote, Republicans cheer. Dems in Virginia respond by putting it UP FOR A VOTE OF THE PEOPLE, it passes, Republican cry foul. Oh well. Good job Virginia!! — Adam Kinzinger (@adamkinzinger.substack.com) 2026-04-22T00:34:40.358Z

And the person who deserves the most credit is Sen. Louise Lucas.