Texas Republican Would Like Democrats To Stop Doing The Thing His Party Started

Texas Republican Rep. Chip Roy is very upset after Virginia Democrats scored a major win Tuesday, passing a redistricting measure that redraws the state's congressional map heavily in their favor — potentially flipping four Republican-held House seats and giving Democrats an advantage in all but one of the state's eleven districts.

The irony is lost on Roy, apparently. As I explained here, Trump started this redistricting battle when he called Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in 2025 after election losses to get more Republican seats in the House. Democrats warned that they would respond in kind, but Texas did it anyway - without the consent of the voters. In short, don't start no shit, won't be no shit, and now Chip Roy is mad even though his party, including his orange pissdaddy, started this shit.

"Losing is not an option," Roy told Fox News's Maria Bartiromo. "The Marxists want to destroy this country. And that's what Hakeem Jeffries literally admitted yesterday. So let's go do it."

"Let's defend the president," he continued. "Let's get behind the president and let's go deliver. But I'm not blackpilled. You know, James Blatter made a good point yesterday. He said we outperformed in Virginia."

"We got to make sure we outperform the rest of the year," he added. "But we need the Virginia Supreme Court to hopefully save us by striking down this ridiculous redistricting map."

So, good old Roy's complaint has a thick coat of hypocrisy on it, given that Texas Republicans fired the first shot, and now he's mad because Democrats are firing back. Hey, but at least he didn't call it "rigged," as Trump did. That's something, I guess.