The Duffy Road Trip Debacle Keeps Getting Worse

Less than two weeks ago, amid soaring gas prices, the tone-deaf Sean Duffy and his wife, Rachel Marie Antoinette Compost-Duffy, announced their new reality TV show to encourage Americans to take road trips to see America. This came at a time when many Americans couldn't afford the gas to get to the grocery store to see all the food they couldn't afford.

When people started to complain that their tax dollars went into this seven-month-long project, the Duffys tried to deflect by saying that sponsors were footing the bill for the cars, the gas, the food, the lodging, and everything else. But there were two problems with that excuse.

One, Duffy is a government employee during those seven months and was still collecting a paycheck that he wasn't earning. He wasn't filling the staffing shortage for air traffic controllers, and planes were still crashing.

Secondly, the sponsors of this fiasco were companies that Duffy is supposed to be regulating, including, but not limited to: Toyota, Boeing, Shell Oil, United Airlines, and the US Travel Association.

But wait! There's more!

Duffy's Great American Road Trip is incorporated. Not only that, the CEO of said incorporation is Tori Barnes, a former lobbyist for General Motors and the US Travel Association. She was the one putting the lean on companies to pay for this debacle, which made it seem enough of a pay-to-play scheme to make one company balk at donating.

If that seems like enough for the gentle reader, buckle up your seat belt, my friend. There's still more. There's always more. We're going to hit some turbulence.

Going along on the road trip down the highway to hell was Michael Alfonso. Alfonso is Duffy's son-in-law, who just so happens to be running for Duffy's old congressional seat, even though he technically doesn't even live in Wisconsin. He is just staying in the Duffys' basement for a long visit. Isn't that special?!

Interestingly, and I'm sure it's just one big coinkydink, many of the same companies that got leaned into for paying for Duffy's road trip are the same ones that have donated to Alfonso's campaign. Boy, it's a small world after all, isn't it?

I won't hold my breath for it, but wouldn't a congressional audit of Duffy's toad trip and an FEC audit of Alfonso's campaign finances be in order about now?