Dum Dum Duffy Keeps Digging Himself Into Deep Doo Doo

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has been having a really bad time of it lately, the poor little diddums. He got pulled from being the temporary head of NASA because he got too big for his britches and wanted to fold NASA into the FAA. And speaking of the FAA, between the plane crashes and the delayed or cancelled flights due to his staffing shortage, people are starting to grumble about his job performance.

But instead of sucking it up and cleaning up the mess, Duffy keeps putting his foot into it.

As it so happens, Duffy's son-in-law, Michael Alfonso, is running for Duffy's old congressional seat. Duffy is planning on joining in his son-in-law next week for a meet and greet. Only one problem, he never asked Big Daddy for permission:

The event is scheduled for Nov. 11 and will be a meet-and-greet with Alfonso and Duffy in Wisconsin. However, Duffy did not clear the event with the administration, a source familiar with the matter told NOTUS, and President Donald Trump has not endorsed anyone in the race. “Leave it to D.C. gossip to find a father supporting his son-in-law breaking news,” a spokesperson for the Department of Transportation said in a statement. “The secretary would be attending his son-in-law’s meet and greet in his personal capacity. His presence does not reflect any official administration position or endorsement.” Still, this has angered some in Trumpworld, with one source close to the White House calling it a “world-class stupid decision” by Duffy.

The article goes on to say that this isn't the first time Duffy has pulled a stunt like this. Back in May, Duffy went to stump for Bill Huizenga, even though Trump was endorsing his opponent.

Pro tip to Duffy - that sort of thing doesn't fly well with addled-breained petty despots. You might hope that Congress finally ends the shut down soon, before you find yourself in one of those food lines.