'You Were Naughty': Fox News Host Interviews Her Daughter On Trump-Musk Feud

Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy interviewed her daughter, Evita Duffy-Alfonso, about Elon Musk's "naughty" behavior for feuding with President Donald Trump.

During a Sunday segment on Fox News, the two women downplayed the blowup between two of the world's most powerful men.

"The sudden breakup between Donald Trump and Elon Musk has everyone on the internet talking," Campos-Duffy said.

"What do you do when all the kids start fighting?" Duffy-Alfonso opined. "Say, give each other a hug, say, you're a gift from God, I love you. Let's make up."

"But in all realness, President Trump is not for sale like the last president," she continued. "He's not gonna do things just because A rich person gave him money."

"Do you remember when you were little and you were naughty and I would put you behind the door and I would say — I would knock on the door and say, okay, there's a new Evita coming out, right?" Campos-Duffy asked.

"I think that's what needs to happen with Elon," Duffy-Alfonso noted.

"I need to put Elon behind the door, knock and say, is the nice Elon coming out this time?" Campos-Duffy agreed.