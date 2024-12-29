Fox News Scapegoats DEI 'Racism' To Calm MAGA Over Trump's Immigrant Visas

Fox News hosts on Sunday scrambled to calm its MAGA audience after a squabble broke out over billionaire Elon Musk's support for H-1B immigrant vias and the suggestion that Americans were too lazy to do some jobs.

In a social media post over the weekend, President-elect Donald Trump defended Musk's support for the visa program.

"I've always liked the visas," the president-elect wrote. "I've always been in favor of the visas. That's why we have them. I have many H-1B visas on my properties."

But MAGA supporters have accused the visas of taking jobs from white Americans.

On the Sunday edition of Fox & Friends, the network sought to frame the use of H1-B visas as a problem with liberal "indoctrination" at schools and DEI programs "teaching racism."

"So, if we can start to frame the conversation that way and understand the system is broken, it needs to be reformed, and the American people should actually be prioritized in all things," conservative education advocate Ned Ryun told Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy. "I think our school system has seriously not served the American people well."

"It has become indoctrination centers at all levels."

Campos-Duffy praised conservatives for having the debate.

"We want these big tech companies in America to be invested in American education," Fox News host Charlie Hurt agreed. "A lot of these people don't think long term. They just want the instant gratification solution."

"We need schools that are designed to give students visible, usable talents. Not stupid, idiotic courses DEI or teaching racism," he added. "It's idiotic."