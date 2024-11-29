Immigrant Elon Musk Threatens Alexander Vindman With Treason Charges

President-elect Elon Musk* couldn't handle a little criticism, demanding Alexander Vindman, the whistleblower on Trump's infamous blackmail of the Ukraine president, be put to death or serve a massive prison sentence for his patriotic actions.

President-elect Elon Musk*, who is now heading a made-up Department of Government Efficiency by Trump to pay him off for his support has no power whatsoever, but being one of the richest men on the planet makes him feel entitled to be judge and jury of Alexander Vindman for his patriotic actions.

Isn't Musk supposed to be the free-speech champion?

Alexander Vindman has accused Elon Musk of divulging state secrets to Vladimir Putin, and that the real reason he supports Trump is because Putin ordered him to do so. pic.twitter.com/WAFjL3RKue — Catch Up (@CatchUpFeed) November 27, 2024

Musk is trying to fuck the entire world over.

Vindman has more courage in his pinky toe than Musk has ever had. This unelected, foreign-born, immigrant multibillionaire considers himself fit to represent the American people?

If anything he should be deported.

Once a piece of sh*t, always a piece of sh*t.

*Trump may be the President-elect, but we know it's Elon pulling the strings. No puppet indeed.