Immigrant Elon Musk Threatens Alexander Vindman With Treason Charges

This is what fascism looks like.
By John AmatoNovember 29, 2024

President-elect Elon Musk* couldn't handle a little criticism, demanding Alexander Vindman, the whistleblower on Trump's infamous blackmail of the Ukraine president, be put to death or serve a massive prison sentence for his patriotic actions.

President-elect Elon Musk*, who is now heading a made-up Department of Government Efficiency by Trump to pay him off for his support has no power whatsoever, but being one of the richest men on the planet makes him feel entitled to be judge and jury of Alexander Vindman for his patriotic actions.

Isn't Musk supposed to be the free-speech champion?

Musk is trying to fuck the entire world over.

Elon Musk on X: Vindman is on the payroll of Ukrainian oligarchs and has committed treason against the United States, for which he will pay the appropriate penalty

Vindman has more courage in his pinky toe than Musk has ever had. This unelected, foreign-born, immigrant multibillionaire considers himself fit to represent the American people?

If anything he should be deported.

Once a piece of sh*t, always a piece of sh*t.

*Trump may be the President-elect, but we know it's Elon pulling the strings. No puppet indeed.

