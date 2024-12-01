Alexander Vindman's Brother Has A Warning For Elon Musk

Congressman-Elect Eugene Vindman warned Musk he could soon be facing a facing a defamation lawsuit if he continues making threats and spreading lies about his twin brother, retired Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman.
Musk recently threatened Vindman with treason charges over Vindman's testimony during Trump's impeachment.
Vindman was asked about Musk's threats on Saturday's The Weekend on MSNBC, and Vindman responded that Musk need to "dial back" his defamatory remarks about his brother, or he's going to be the one that ends up "paying."
MENENDEZ: Congressman-elect, earlier Michael referenced your brother, Elon Musk accusing him of committing treason, saying he will pay after the former Trump impeachment witness accused the tech billionaire and close Trump ally of being unwittingly used by Russia – a reminder of the focus on retribution by this administration.
VINDMAN: Yeah, well, I would say that if anybody's on the cusp of having to pay, it may be Elon Musk, because his comments are really false and defamatory, no basis in fact. Ans so I think he needs to dial back what he said.
My brother served honorably in the army. He's fought and bled on battlefields for this country, and every statement that Elon Musk made is false. And so, I think he needs to dial that back, otherwise he is the one in jeopardy of having to pay for defamation.
STEELE: Well, certainly serving and shedding blood on the battlefield is more than Elon Musk or Donald Trump have done with respect to our nation's military.