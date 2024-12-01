Alexander Vindman's Brother Has A Warning For Elon Musk

Congressman-Elect Eugene Vindman warned Musk he could soon be facing a facing a defamation lawsuit if he continues making threats and spreading lies about his twin brother, retired Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman.

Musk recently threatened Vindman with treason charges over Vindman's testimony during Trump's impeachment.

Vindman was asked about Musk's threats on Saturday's The Weekend on MSNBC, and Vindman responded that Musk need to "dial back" his defamatory remarks about his brother, or he's going to be the one that ends up "paying."