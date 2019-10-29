Sean Duffy Questions Lt. Col. Vindman's Loyalty To The U.S.

CNN's new hire, former Rep. Sean Duffy, is already seeing calls for his firing after doing exactly what was expected of him, namely peddling trash and conspiracy theories, and smearing anyone that has anything at all negative to say about Dear Leader and his practices.

At least Fox News has a political agenda for doing what they do. CNN debases itself as an alleged news organization when it puts these assclowns on air to stir up controversy.

Source: Media Matters

CNN’s New Day gave network contributor Sean Duffy a platform to smear Army Lt. Col. Alexander S. Vindman, who was on President Donald Trump’s Ukraine call and is testifying that he objected to Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukraine into pursuing investigations into Trump’s political rivals. Minutes later, CNN aired Duffy’s comments as an example of an unreasonable right-wing attack. Duffy, who has a history of pushing lies and conspiracy theories during his time as a Republican congressman, claimed Vindman is “incredibly concerned about Ukrainian defense” and claiming, “I don’t know that he’s concerned about American policy.” Vindman, who was born in Ukraine and emigrated to the U.S. with his family as a child, is a decorated Iraq war veteran and a top Ukraine expert on the National Security Council. Duffy also said, “We all have an affinity to our homeland where we came from. … I'm sure that Vindman has the same affinity.” Co-anchor John Berman strongly pushed back on Duffy’s comments, calling them “pretty stunning.”

Sean Duffy on CNN on Army Lt. Col. Vindman: "It seems very clear that he is incredibly concerned about Ukrainian defense. I don't know that he's concerned about American policy ... we all have an affinity to our homeland where we came from ... he has an affinity for the Ukraine." pic.twitter.com/dlsYlTnCwR — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 29, 2019

And with this performance, #FireSeanDuffy went up on Twitter almost immediately. Duffy tried to extricate himself from his mess.

Lt. Col. Vindman is an American war hero. As I said clearly this morning on air “I salute Mr. Vindman’s service.” My point is that Mr. Vindman is an unelected advisor, he gives ADVICE. President Trump sets the policy.

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Sean Duffy (@Duffy4Wisconsin) October 29, 2019

No one was much impressed, including a retired General who does commentary for CNN.