Sean Duffy Blasted After Announcing 7 Month Road Trip He Took With His Family

Good thing our Transportation Secretary doesn't have anything else to do with his time.
By HeatherMay 8, 2026

Good thing our Transportation Secretary doesn't have anything else to do with his time.

Try to imagine a Democrat announcing this on Fox and what their reaction would be:

Former Fox News contributor Sean Duffy revealed that he spent seven months making a reality show while serving the country as Secretary of Transportation.

In a Friday interview on Fox News, Duffy and his wife, Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy, announced their new program called "The Great American Road Trip."

According to Campos-Duffy, the couple initially planned to use their iPhones to film a family vacation before it turned into a full-blown reality show.

The Great American Road Trip website indicated that the effort was sponsored by corporations like Boeing, Toyota, Shell, Google, Comcast, and United Airlines.

It was not immediately clear how much the Duffys were paid for their participation in the reality show.

Duffy was torched on social media.

I wonder how my boss would feel if I took a 7-month vacation, and got paid for it. CC: @karoli.bsky.social 😀

— Your pissed off grandma (@anomaly100.bsky.social) May 8, 2026 at 11:39 AM

Road trips “fit any budget.” Who paid for your gas, Sean?

— RobinLikeTheBird (@dayzee634.bsky.social) May 8, 2026 at 11:28 AM

Remember the fuss Republicans made when Pete Buttigieg was at the bedside of his newborn son fighting for his life on a ventilator. Party of family values. 🙄
buttigieg.medium.com/one-year-in-...

image

— Lori Moon (@lorimoon.bsky.social) May 8, 2026 at 11:25 AM

Average Americans can't afford gas to drive their own cars to work and this grifter is driving a gas guzzler all across the country. He's not paying out of pocket for gas for this trip. We are. This administration is so out of touch. They're all having a good time while we struggle.

— littledoodle.bsky.social (@littledoodle.bsky.social) May 8, 2026 at 11:26 AM

Air traffic Control is in crisis, planes are crashing, TSA lines are around the block, airlines are going out of business. And this fox news bozo went on a seven month-road trip while we were paying him to be transportation secretary? Do I have this right?

Helen Kennedy (@helenkennedy.com) 2026-05-08T17:25:16.555Z

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