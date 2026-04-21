Midair Colllison Of Two Planes Barely Avoided In Nashville

Trans Secretary Sean Duffy almost did it again.

On Saturday, in Nashville, two Southwest planes barely avoided a midair collision after an air traffic controller directed one plane directly in the path of the other.

One plane was coming in for a landing, and the other was taking off on a parallel runway. Gusty winds made the landing pilot decide to abort the landing and turn around for another pass. Air traffic control directed the landing pilot right into the path of the plane lifting off. By the time the controller realized the mistake and told the second pilot to stay low, it was too late.

A midair collision was only avoided by the pilots being alerted by collision avoidance systems installed in each plane. According to location data, the two planes came within 500 feet of each other, with one passing over the other.

It's obviously too early to know all the answers, but Nashville has had staffing issues in the past, since Duffy laid off all those workers for not being white enough or male enough. Duffy has also admitted that the FAA was having problems attracting and retaining people (I can't imagine why). If the investigation points fingers back at Duffy, well, Trump has been in a firing mood lately.