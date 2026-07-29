Duffy Finds A New Threat To America - DEI Bike Lanes

Trans Secretary Sean Duffy doesn't have time to worry about plane crashes. He's too busy traveling all over the country _ on the taxpayers' dime, mind you - filming reality TV shows and looking for real threats to America, like rainbow crosswalks.

And sure enough, Duffy has done it again!

Earlier this month, he announced his crusade against DEI bike paths:

But Duffy is doing more than just diverting funds from Biden-era projects. He has also ordered DOT staff to scour the agency's websites and remove all mentions of bike paths, traffic cameras, and other tools proven to improve road safety. He even forced them to take down valuable tools like the Pedestrian and Bicycle Crash Analysis Tool.

When asked why they are doing this, the agency sent out an email that read, "Since nearly 80% of the population uses cars to get to work and their important medical appointments, we are taking a closer look at federal guidance to ensure American families have the infrastructure they need. This is a common sense approach despite the Left's belief that everyone should ride a bike to their shoebox-sized apartment to eat crickets to achieve a phony climate agenda."

In other words, it's a kiss-up to Big Oil, now that Trump has invaded a couple of oil-rich countries. You can smell the grift from here.

But nowhere does Duffy explain what a DEI bike path is. Is it a bike path of color? Is it a transgender bike path? Are these DEI bike paths in the room with us now?