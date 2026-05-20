Sean Duffy Moving At The Speed Of Dumb

Trans Secretary and reality TV star Sean Dummy, er, Duffy, has been catching a lot of flak over taking seven months to film a reality TV show of him and his family taking a road trip, all while on the taxpayer dime. So, in a lame effort to do some damage control, he produced another idiotic video to show people just "how hard he works."

The highlights of the video are mostly bashing his predecessor, Pete Buttigieg; bragging about his racist policies; and hiring a ton of air traffic controllers to make up for a fraction of the number of ATCs he had fired. For a reality TV show, he doesn't have a lot to do with reality, does he?

Duffy's tenure is, in reality, really, really bad.

Some of the most notable "accomplishments" Duffy committed at the Speed of Dumb were firing thousands of FAA workers based solely on the color of their skin, their gender, their sexual orientation, and their ability status.

This resulted in a shortage of ATCs, which in turn, caused the first collision involving an airliner in over 16 years. And he did that in his first days on the job! Now, that's fast!

Continuing with the staff shortages, Duffy managed to ruin the holidays for thousands of people who couldn't get a flight to see their loved ones.

Duffy also saved America from brightly-colored crosswalks and made air travel again by saying people should dress to the nines and to not be stinky.

Perhaps the most amazing thing that Duffy has done is kiss Trump's ass enough to keep from getting fired for his gross incompetence. Yet.